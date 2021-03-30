ENTERTAINMENT

Who Was Diljaan? Punjabi singer Diljaan Sudden Demise Check His Death Reason, Age, Wikipedia

The death news of well known Punjabi singer has put his fans in a feeling of deep sorrow and the fans are still in shock after hearing the death news. The well-known famous Punjabi singer Diljaan lost his life in a car accident today. The accident took place in Amritsar at Jandiwala Guru on the morning of Tuesday 20th March 2021. Diljaan 31-year-old was imminent to Kartar Pur from Amritsar when his car hit a truck and the accident was so hard that the singer has died on the spot.

Who Was Diljaan?

As per the sources, a truck was parked on the roadside and his car crash with it and in this bang singer lost his life. Diljaan was quickly taken to the private hospital nearby where doctors confirmed his death news and informed him that he already died on the spot. He was an inhabitant of Kartarpur and his wife and children are currently living in Canada. The truck was parked on the roadside of the GT Road of Amritsar-Jalandhar where his car hit the parked truck.

Diljaan Death Reason

He was alone in the car when the road accident took place, as per the news, he was on the way to his native town KartarPur as he was coming from Amritsar. The cops are inspecting the reason behind this road accident and the corpse of the singer has already sent for anatomization. Most of the sources are claiming the fact that the singer drove the car at a high speed and because of this his car was hit with the divider and overturned.

Diljaan Wikipedia and Biography

After hearing his demise news, several celebrities send their condolences to his family. His demise news is big sorrow for the Punjabi industry and his death puts the Punjabi music industry in the big grief. Many famous personalities pay their tribute to Diljaan on their social media accounts and not only the celebrities but the fans are also sending their condolences and express their sorrow through their messages. His news death is such big heartbreaking news for his family and we are praying for Diljaan family and hope God gives his family the strength to fight with this grief.

Diljaan was a well-known Punjabi singer of the Punjabi music industry and he was also the former contestant of the music reality show Sur Kshetra in 2012 and he was the first runner-up of the show. Diljaan sang many Punjabi and devotional songs and he has also appeared in Awaj Punjab Di.

