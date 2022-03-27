Who was Enrique Pinti: the ‘swear’ that left his mark at the speed of light, art, shows and acid reflections

actor and playwright Enrique Pinti passed away today at the age of 82. leaving a broad trajectory of more than Six decades in the world of comedy and acting Where, hands with such events “Creole Sauce” With which it remained on the bill for 10 uninterrupted years, consolidating a leading role in the history of national entertainment.

Born in Buenos Aires on October 7, 1939, the artist was hospitalized on March 5 at the Otamendi Sanatorium for urgency and seriousness, suffering from a photograph. severe diabetes and circulatory problems in the legs, and although they have experienced improvement since then, they certainly have not healed and i died this morning ,