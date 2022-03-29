Who Was Mira Calix and How Did She Die?

Electronic musician and visual artist Mira Calix has sadly passed away.

Tributes have poured in for the talented star, who passed away at the age of 52.

1 Musician and artist Mira Calix has died at the age of 52 credit: Jack Hill – The Times

Who was Mira Calix?

Born Chantal Francesca Passmonte in 1970 in South Africa, Mira moved to London in 1991 to pursue a career in music.

His website describes him as “an award-winning artist and composer” who considers music and sound to be “sculptural material”.

Before becoming one of the first women to sign with the label as an artist, she worked as a promoter and DJ during the promotions of Warp.

Mira released a few singles and EPs before releasing her debut LP One on One in 2000.

She would release six more albums and several EPs of various experimental …