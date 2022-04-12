Who was Montserrat Caballe? Google Doodle celebrates 'La Superba'

Who was Montserrat Caballe? Google Doodle celebrates ‘La Superba’

Google regularly honors historical figures with doodles.

On April 12, 2022, the Google Doodle is celebrating the life of Montserrat Caballé. Let’s know about him…

2

Montserrat Caballe performs at a concert in Spain in 2006credit: Reuters

Who was Montserrat Caballe?

Maria de Montserrat Bibiana Concepcion Caballe i Folch was born on April 12, 1933, in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

The Spanish operatic soprano was known as Montserrat Caballe and by his nickname La Superba.

He is said to have “a personality that was larger than life” but his music is the legacy he left behind.

In 1965 he made his US debut at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

How Google Doodle is celebrating International Women's Day 2022
Who was Katarzina Kobro? Google Doodle Celebrates Sculptor's 124th Birthday

She was known internationally and rose to opera stardom during her lifetime.

His name became known among non-classical fans in 1987, when he…


Read Full News