Who Was Rahul Vohra, Wife Name Jyoti Tiwari Shared Video Of Him Check Wiki Biography Bio Age

Rahul Vohra



The most famous YouTuber and Actor Rahul Vohra recently passed away and his wife’s reaction has created havoc among the people, where she has said something most controversial. This was not expected but when it came ahead of the people, everyone got shocked, the issue created when she posted a video in which Rahul recorded before his demise. In which he criticized medical facilities during his treatment, the video is still getting viral on Social media and uncounted people watched it and demanding for justice.

As per the sources she has posted that her Rahul has departed from this world, everyone knows but no one knows that how he went. Rajeev Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital Tahirpur, Delhi treated patient like this as everyone can watch in the video. She hopes that her husband will get justice as soon as possible Because no one Rahul should not leave the world. She is demanding justice for his demise, you can watch the proper video on social media, where he mentioned all flaws.

Rahul Vohra lost his life due to a deadly virus that became the cause of his demise, he had faced a lot of complications before his death and on Sunday he took his last breath. In the video, you can watch how much he suffered from the lack of medical facilities, where he again and again mentioned oxygen. By saying that only this can save your life, and says that it’s too costly nowadays because without this there is a lack of chances to save the life of a patient.

Later he said that but it’s not working with him because the only water drizzling is coming through the wire of it, which is creating a breathing issue and mentions that medical staff come and fill this and they go from here, and if he needs something so he would have to shout their name. For whom he does not have a straight and said that he is unable to manage everything alone, he said in the video. Hence his wife is demanding justice after seeing the circumstances which her husband faced.

His wife said that if he got the right treatment on the time, so he would be among them today, and he does not die. She is accusing the worst medical facilities which became the cause of his death because lives matter a lot and medical staff should have taken care of him at the right time. But due to their irresponsibility, he lost his life and left the world and its too hard to live without him.

