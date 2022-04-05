Who was Robert Maxwell and what happened to him?

Available to broadcast or stream weekly on the channel bbc iplayer The three-part series will look at the rise and fall of Robert Maxwell, whose illegal business activities became known after his death in 1991.

The Maxwell family is the focus of BBC Two’s latest documentary, House of Maxwell.

It will also explore Robert’s relationship with his youngest daughter, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently awaiting sentencing after being charged with grooming minors and trafficking underage girls for convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

So, who was Robert Maxwell really? And what happened to him?

Here’s everything you need to know about Robert Maxwell as the House of Maxwell airs on BBC Two.

Who was Robert Maxwell?

Robert Maxwell (born Jan Ludwick Hyman Benjamin Hoch) was a British media …