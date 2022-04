Who was the don Deva Gurjar whose murder shook the whole of Rajasthan, father of 2 wives and 9 children… always had a cameraman with him

After the murder of Deva Gurjar, 5 demands were agreed upon and then the relatives performed the last rites of the dead body. People thronged to attend the last journey of Deva Gurjar. Deva and Babulal Gurjar had met last 5 months ago, now the same friend is accused of killing Deva. Don Deva Gurjar of Rawatbhata…

Read Full News