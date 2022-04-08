Who was the ladybug, the international star of this season 3?

a star of Friend , A Spice Girls singer? Who was hiding in the ladybug’s costume? mask singer , For the second issue of Season 3, TF1 has decided to replicate the international star’s experience. Last year, Itziar Ituno (aka Raquel Murillo aka Lisbon in.) the money heist) had dedicated herself to the sport in her ballerina outfit. And this Friday, April 8th, the public could find out… Teri Hatcher!

The clues from the two magnets left no room for doubt. Keeping his friends ahead, we understand that the international star is playing in a choral series, namely desperate Housewives, for which Teri Hatcher played Susan Meyer for eight years. A number which Ladybug even wrote in lipstick on the mirror before her performance.

iconic macaroni

Even though she indicated that she likes people over for dinner, Ladybug…