Who were called from Boca to be always ready to receive

Not After a Totally Comfortable Week for Sebastian Battaglia, where they lost 0–2 in their Copa Libertadores debut against Deportivo Cali in Colombia, and also a 0–0 draw against Velez on the road, Boca would have a litmus test against always ready at home. for that purpose, DT confirms soccer players will train this Monday afternoon and then focus For the match this Tuesday at 19.15 hrs.

See also

See also

See also

The novelties of the list of concentrations announced by Boca this Sunday night were The return of Pol Fernandez and the inclusion of Gabriel ArandaThe first man to recover from a muscle injury that ruled him out of his debut at Libertadores (he returned…