Who will be CONCACAF’s opponent in the playoffs?

The United States and Mexico performed their duties this Sunday and won their respective games against Panama and Honduras, taking a foot and a step at the World Cup in Qatar. for his victory, Both the teams have almost assured of their direct tickets to the World Cup, Since they have 25 points each and, in the absence of a date, they move three to Costa Rica (22).



The Ticos beat El Salvador, but except for one miracle, they would go through to the playoffs.

Greg Berhalter led by Gerardo Martino and his teammates have a greater goal difference than the Ticos (+13 and +7 vs +3), so they will not be worried about a loss on the closing day in CONCACAF qualifying. The Colombian, on the other hand, commanded by Luis Fernando Suarez, is already finding himself mentally disturbed …