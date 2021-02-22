LATEST

“Who will be more important to the team – Vettel or Seidel” – former F1 race driver on McLaren vs Aston Martin | sport

“WHo would be more important to the team – Vettel or Seidel “- the former Formula 1 driver suggested two men to differentiate between McLaren vs Aston Martin.

In 2020, McLaren vs Racing Point (now Aston Martin) for the third place was by far the most interesting competition, as other venues confirmed more or less the last part of the season.

Both teams have made significant improvements this year as well, as Aston Martin has hired Sebastian Vettel To lead the team. Whereas, McLaren resorted to the Mercedes power unit and hired a marquee driver in Daniel Ricciardo to replace Carlos Sainz.

Therefore, Ralph Schumacher has claimed that there will be a difference in talent between the two teams this year between Vettel or Andreas Seidl. “I have great faith in both of them,” the German told F1-Insider.com.

“McLaren took the right step with the Mercedes engine. Aston Martin took the right step to get Sebastian Vettel, who now has to prove that he has been sold below price in Ferrari in recent years.

“To me, Andreas Seidel is one of the best technology managers in Formula 1, I think he is very high. It will be exciting to see who will be more important to the team – Vettel or Seidel.”

McLaren gets a strong lineup

Eddie Jordan then adds weight to the discussion, claiming that Lance Stroke’s discrepancy could taint Vettel’s talent. Meanwhile, the pairing of Ricardo and Lando Norris is a better partnership.

“McLaren will find its way to the strengths of the past in the future,” he told F1-Insider.com. “I think 2022 will be a big hour. Vettel must perform fully this year and prevail against [Lance] Take a walk. Lance can be very fast, but he lacks consistency yet.

“McLaren is better at driving. Ricardo is the best and Norris is a super talent. “

