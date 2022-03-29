Who will face the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round?

The Memphis Grizzlies are comfortably ranked No. 2, and only a poor end to the season would prevent them from finishing second in the Western Conference.

This means the home court will have an advantage in the first two rounds of the playoffs. This also means that the Grizzlies will not know their first round opponent until the first play-in game is completed. As of Monday, Minnesota will host the Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 7 seed.

But the Timberwolves are moving into the top six seeds, along with Denver and Utah, within 2.5 games of being kicked out of the play-in tournament.

No, no problem? The Memphis Grizzlies are 16-2 without Jaa Morant this season. um, that’s why

Mark Gianotto:The 50th Memphis Grizzlies win without Ja Morant was the most convincing of all

