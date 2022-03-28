Who will play Pelicans vs Lakers?

The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Los Angeles Lakers tonight in the most important game of the season.

The Peles are currently half a game behind the Lakers in the standings after New Orleans’ disappointing loss to the Spurs last night.

He doesn’t have time to dwell on it, because he has to go back to work against the Lakers tonight and there’s a lot more on the line.

Not only is the play-in tournament seeded 9th and possibly a home-court advantage, but the Pelicans get to keep their 2022 NBA draft pick from the Lakers if it comes to the top-10, which is a lot. This is likely to happen if Pell is seeded 9th.

It will be playoff atmosphere at The Blender tonight, as it was packed and loud for the Spurs last night, though the crowd went home disappointed.

The…