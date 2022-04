The TF1 host has just announced that she is turning off television at the end of the season.

Alessandra Sublet @TF1

After her radio debut and a stint on M6 and France Television, Alessandra Sablet found her spot on TF1, where she appeared in 2015. Between animation of bonus (great animator contest, naked stars…), his participation as a juror mask singer or his daily column, it’s cantaloupeThe host seems to have found his balance.

anyway until she turns handangA TV movie recently aired on RTL-TVI, as he told Le Parisien ” I wondered if I still felt…