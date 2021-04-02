Who will replace Josh Hazlewood in IPL 2021? Know the answer of CSK officer – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

LATEST

Franchise team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a major setback before the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), when Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood withdrew his name from this season. No decision has been taken yet on who will replace him in CSK. According to the news, Hazelwood’s decision was shocking to the team management and he was not ready for this.

He was not ready for Hazelwood’s decision after the tournament’s debut so close, Times Now reported. In IPL 2020, Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina also withdrew their names from the team in a similar way. Its impact was also seen on the performance of the team. It was the first time that CSK had not even reached the playoffs. A senior CSK official told the Times of India, ‘This is a sudden development, we were not ready for it. We will look at different options before arriving at any conclusion. But all our bases are covered. So, if the team management feels that we do not need replacement, then we will not take the replacement.


Hazelwood withdrew his name citing mental fatigue caused by prolonged stays in the bio bubble. Hazlewood wants to stay home for two months and prepare for the upcoming season for Australia. CSK’s entire team: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf Duplesey, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeeshan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Engidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Rituraj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Karen, R Sai Kishore, Moin Ali, K Gautam, Cheteshwar Pujara, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagat Verma, C Hari Nishant.

