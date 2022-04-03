who will win and who needs

Billie Eilish made Grammy history in 2020 when, at 18, she became the youngest-ever — and second ever — sweep the award showhas four major categories: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist.

If the 2022 ceremony goes as planned for Olivia Rodrigo, she could become the next player to achieve the feat. In addition to the iconic “Big Four,” “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” Breakout, 19, ready for Best Pop Vocal Album (“Sour”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“Drivers License”) and Best Music Video (“Good 4 U”).

But Rodrigo has a lot of competition. For the first time ever, the Recording Academy has expanded the “Big Four” from eight to 10 nominees, a move that…