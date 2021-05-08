ENTERTAINMENT

Who will win Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Rakhi Sawant predicts

Avatar

All of you are going to be seen in the small screen show ‘Fear Factor- Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11’ soon. The show is going to debut in TV very soon. This time the show is in the news and the contestants of the show have left for Cape Town, South Africa. The show is yet to begin, but before that Rakhi Sawant has predicted the winner of the show. Let me tell you first that under the list so far, under Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will include Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Shweta Tiwari and Arjun Bijlani.

Rakhi is now imprisoned in paparazzi camera. Meanwhile, when asked about Khatron’s Khiladi, he said, “Abhinav Shukla will win the show”. At the same time, Rakhi said, “She is very strong and she will win”. Talking about Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi said, ‘Why has Rahul Vaidya gone, I don’t know, he has a back problem. But I pray. For Rahul to come back safely ‘.

Also praising herself, Rakhi said, ‘I am not afraid of anyone. I swallow this sher-wa, snake-wan. What are these rat scorpions? Finally Rakhi says, “I come from Mowgli’s family”.

Related Items:

Most Popular

64
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
24
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
17
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
16
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
15
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top