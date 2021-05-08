Who will win Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Rakhi Sawant predicts

All of you are going to be seen in the small screen show ‘Fear Factor- Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11’ soon. The show is going to debut in TV very soon. This time the show is in the news and the contestants of the show have left for Cape Town, South Africa. The show is yet to begin, but before that Rakhi Sawant has predicted the winner of the show. Let me tell you first that under the list so far, under Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will include Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Shweta Tiwari and Arjun Bijlani.

Rakhi is now imprisoned in paparazzi camera. Meanwhile, when asked about Khatron’s Khiladi, he said, “Abhinav Shukla will win the show”. At the same time, Rakhi said, “She is very strong and she will win”. Talking about Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi said, ‘Why has Rahul Vaidya gone, I don’t know, he has a back problem. But I pray. For Rahul to come back safely ‘.

Also praising herself, Rakhi said, ‘I am not afraid of anyone. I swallow this sher-wa, snake-wan. What are these rat scorpions? Finally Rakhi says, “I come from Mowgli’s family”.