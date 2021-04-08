LATEST

Who Will Win the 2021 Masters? Betting Odds For the Entire Field

Who Will Win the 2021 Masters? Betting Odds For the Entire Field

Golf’s tradition unlike any other is also bet on unlike any other.

The Masters takes center stage in the sports world beginning tomorrow, as round 1 at Augusta gets underway for golf’s greatest event.

It culminates on Sunday with the Green Jacket Ceremony.

Dustin Johnson took won his first Masters last November, as the event was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. He is the betting odds favorite to win it again, even with Bryson Dechambeau at +950.

Now back in its normal April time slot, The Masters is expected to deliver massive ratings, and bet on by millions.

Golf’s most bet on event has a deep field.

Will an underdog surprise? Or will one of the usual suspects get fitted for a new green jacket on Sunday?

ODDS TO WIN 2021 MASTERS

Bryson Dechambeau +950, 19/2
Dustin Johnson +950, 19/2
Jordan Spieth +1100, 11/1
Justin Thomas +1100, 11/1
Jon Rahm +1200, 12/1
Rory McIlroy +1900, 19/1
Patrick Cantlay +2200, 22/1
Xander Schauffele +2500, 25/1
Brooks Koepka +2800, 28/1
Collin Morikawa +2900, 29/1
Patrick Reed +3200, 32/1
Paul Casey +3500, 35/1
Tony Finau +3500, 35/1
Viktor Hovland +3500, 35/1
Cameron Smith +3700, 37/1
Daniel Berger +3700, 37/1
Sungjae Im +3900, 39/1
Webb Simpson +3900, 39/1
Lee Westwood +4000, 40/1
Tommy Fleetwood +4100, 41/1
Hideki Matsuyama +4600, 46/1
Matthew Fitzpatrick +4600, 46/1
Scottie Scheffler +4700, 47/1
Sergio Garcia +4700, 47/1
Tyrrell Hatton +4700, 47/1
Adam Scott +4900, 49/1
Jason Day +6000, 60/1
JoaquIn Niemann +6000, 60/1
Billy Horschel +8500, 85/1
Bubba Watson +9000, 90/1
Louis Oosthuizen +9000, 90/1
Corey Conners +9500, 95/1
Will Zalatoris +9500, 95/1
Abraham Ancer +10000, 100/1
Justin Rose +10000, 100/1
Matt Kuchar +10000, 100/1
Max Homa +10000, 100/1
Shane Lowry +10000, 100/1
Brian Harman +12000, 120/1
Jason Kokrak +12000, 120/1
Si Woo Kim +12000, 120/1
Harris English +14000, 140/1
Matt Wallace +14000, 140/1
Matthew Wolff +14000, 140/1
Carlos Ortiz +16000, 160/1
Chris. Bezuidenhout +16000, 160/1
Francesco Molinari +16000, 160/1
Gary Woodland +16000, 160/1
Ian Poulter +16000, 160/1
Marc Leishman +16000, 160/1
Phil Mickelson +16000, 160/1
Robert MacIntyre +16000, 160/1
Ryan Palmer +16000, 160/1
Victor Perez +16000, 160/1
Cameron Champ +18000, 180/1
Dylan Frittelli +18000, 180/1
Kevin Kisner +19000, 190/1
Kevin Na +19000, 190/1
Matt Jones +19000, 190/1
Danny Willett +21000, 210/1
Lanto Griffin +21000, 210/1
Sebastian Munoz +21000, 210/1
Zach Johnson +21000, 210/1
Brendon Todd +29000, 290/1
CT Pan +29000, 290/1
Mackenzie Hughes +29000, 290/1
Bernd Wiesberger +35000, 350/1
Brian Gay +40000, 400/1
Charl Schwartzel +40000, 400/1
Henrik Stenson +40000, 400/1
Martin Laird +40000, 400/1
Michael Thompson +40000, 400/1
Hudson Swafford +50000, 500/1
Stewart Cink +50000, 500/1
Bernhard Langer +90000, 900/1
Fred Couples +90000, 900/1
Jim Herman +90000, 900/1
Jimmy Walker +90000, 900/1
Robert Streb +90000, 900/1
Tyler Strafaci +90000, 900/1
Vijay Singh +90000, 900/1
Charles Osborne +100000, 1000/1
Ian Woosnam +100000, 1000/1
Joe Long +100000, 1000/1
Jose Maria Olazabal +100000, 1000/1
Larry Mize +100000, 1000/1
Mike Weir +100000, 1000/1
Sandy Lyle +100000, 1000/1

