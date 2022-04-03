Who will win vs. who should win

After the 64th annual Grammy Awards were delayed from January until this Sunday, April 3 — when they will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas (airing at 8 p.m. ET on CBS with host Trevor Noah) — some of these nominees feel as if they came out last decade instead of last year.

Indeed, the nominations were announced in November, and the release cutoff for nominees to be eligible was way back in September. Which explains why Adele isn’t even nominated for her smash single “Easy on Me” or her blockbuster album “30.”

But that certainly opens up the field for the rest of the contenders. And really, there are no clear favorites in the top categories, which should make for a few surprises when the envelopes are at long last…