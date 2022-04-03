Who wins Dancing with the Stars? Grant Denier and Lily Cornish take home the Mirrorball trophy

this is Dancing with the Stars: All the Stars Finale – So who’s going to win the coveted Mirrorball trophy?

We’re down to six contestants (and their dance partners, of course): TV star Grant Denier, singer Ricky-Lee, former AFL player David Rodan, former rugby player Chris Smith, singer Denny Hines and entertainer Courtney Act.

Watch the video above: Grant Dennier stuns the judges with a breakthrough dance performance

Unlike in previous episodes, it’s up to the audience to have the final say on which celeb takes home the trophy — and donates $20,000 to a charity of their choice.

So, who’s first up for their chance at glory?

David Rodan

David and dance partner Alex Vladimirov are dancing to a combination of …