Who wins Dancing with the Stars? Grant Denier and Lily Cornish take home the Mirrorball trophy

this is Dancing with the Stars: All the Stars Finale – So who’s going to win the coveted Mirrorball trophy?

We’re down to six contestants (and their dance partners, of course): TV star Grant Denier, singer Ricky-Lee, former AFL player David Rodan, former rugby player Chris Smith, singer Denny Hines and entertainer Courtney Act.

Unlike in previous episodes, it’s up to the audience to have the final say on which celeb takes home the trophy — and donates $20,000 to a charity of their choice.

So, who’s first up for their chance at glory?

David Rodan

David and dance partner Alex Vladimirov are dancing to a combination of …


