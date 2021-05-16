Who Wins My Dear Machan Round?







Vijay TV is welcoming the mass audience to get entertained through a very popular show of the channel. Yes, we are talking about the couple game show Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3. It is all set to entertain everyone with another fresh episode telecast. The third season will air its seventh episode where the reel and real couples will go through some very interesting tasks to test their respective relationships. The entire show is based on the tests that the contestants have to face during the show. The couple who will remain in the last will be called the winner of the show.

In today’s episode, the participants will play challenges in the My Dear Machan Round. It is going to be very interesting to see what would be there for the contestants to play in that round. Previously the show had featured One-On Round. That rustic round had made the couples really excited as they participated with great enthusiasm. That was the 6th episode of the show which has been released after the Grand Finale of Cook With Comali Season 2.

It was airing on the channel on the same slot and had garnered a huge fanbase. The channel comes up with an idea to engage the audience with another interesting reality show so they brought the third season of the game show back. It has been impressing so many viewers as its TRP is really going high. The Twitter handle of Vijay TV doesn’t leave any chance to share glimpses of the upcoming episodes of the popular show. The first episode was released on the 24th of April.

This week #MrMrsChinnathirai In MY Dear Machan Round! Next Sunday night at 8.00 pm on our Vijay TV.

The ratings for that episode had gone extremely high indicating the show might maintain the consistency of the fame the previous show had gained. The Tamil reality show also provides a kind of cooking tasks to the participants which add some fun-filled moments in the said challenges. Basically, the couples who participated in the show have to indulge in the challenges given by the chefs regarding cooking.

Twelve celebrity couples have graced Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai and have made this show worth watching. It airs every Saturday and Sunday on Vijay Television. The promos of the upcoming episode’s challenges and tasks can be checked on the Twitter handle. For more updates regarding the show and the My Dear Machan Round, stay tuned to this space and get all the latest updates and information.