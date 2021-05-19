Who Wins “Ticket To Finale”?







The famous and most controversial reality game show BB Malyalam’s third season is making its fans crazy and as you all know that the show has completed its 13 weeks of elimination and now when the show has entered the 14th week so every single participant is giving a nail-biting competition to each other because no one wants to go back after completing a journey. The makers have given relaxation to its contestants with no elimination week but now eliminations will take place because the show is not so far from the finals.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam, there will be some more amazing performances that will entertain you. As you all know that the makers of the show are bent on trying to make the show more interesting to watch so that it can be on the TRP rating list. The show is also famous for its no elimination week that we all have watched in previous weeks. Again the makers brought a special thing that is more amazing because now contestants will get a ticket to the finale which means that the selected participants will be a part of the finals without suffering much in the journey.

The ongoing virus has affected most of the shows and due to this most of the shoots have been postponed and some shows have cancelled their shooting. Coming to the show. around 7 contestants have been evicted so far and keeping an eye on current tasks saying this won’t be bad that soon there will be some more eliminations. In the tasks where contestants got the ticket to the finale Rithu Mantha complaint that there will be some kind of groups while they were performing the task, this made her eyes wet as you can see in the clips that Rithu is sitting and crying because she experienced groupism in the house.

Well, the competition is becoming tougher with its all-new episodes. If we talk about the names that are in the list of nominations so Kidilam Firoz, Sai Vishnu, Manikuttan, Nobi, Dimple Bhal, and Anoop Krishnan are those who are on the list of nominations, on the other side if we talk about the voting details so Kidilam Firoz got 17,652, Nobi got 7,825, Dimple Bhal got 22,254, Anoop got 10,553, Sai Vishnu got 20,236, and Manikuttan got 24,632 votes. Now when the show is becoming more interesting and every contestant is playing harder to make the show more interesting. Stay tuned and let us know whom you want to watch in finals.