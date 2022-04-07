Who won the battle? (Video)

It was Wednesday, April 6 that a fight took place between Dylan Thierry and Benjamin Samat in the ring of the Palais des Sports in Marseille. And despite the skepticism of some, the confrontation kept all its promises.

After weeks of training, the two reality TV candidates faced each other in front of a large audience that had come to watch the duel. But if Dylan Thierry had called on boxing champion Momotek to accompany his preparation, it was Benjamin Samat who finally managed to win after a fight that did not end in a knockout, but by a unanimous decision of the judges. Commentators on the site FightNation.com, who had previously expressed their objection to the quality of the fight, were clearly attracted by the visuals of the former Marseille candidate.

Dylan he gets sent by Benzic in a way pic.twitter.com/1JAUrDNWO7 , (@momsiy) 6 April 2022

Dylan…