Who won the challenge between Karan and Prithvi?: Kundali Bhagya – Tellyexpress

Who won the challenge between Karan and Prithvi?: Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on TellyExpress.com

Zee tv popular show KundaliBhagya is all set for a major turning point in their show. Earlier its seen that, Sristy suggests that they should give Bhang to Prithvi then only he will reveal his motive for marrying Krithika. Sameer agrees to help her. Sristy says if Preeta gave this Bhang glass to Prithvi then only he will drink and Preeta gives the glass to Prithvi. Sherlyn stops Prithvi from drinking that Bhang and snatches that glass from him and gives it to Krithika saying he can’t drink alone. Sristy pushes Sameer towards Krithika and he falls on Krithika and she drops the glass.

Prithvi yells at Sameer for spoiling his shoes. Sristy mixes Bhang pills in Prithvi’s drink and Aastha sees that so she stops Prithvi from drinking Bhang. Preeta explains to Aastha that they are doing all this for Krithika’s sake. So Aastha agrees to help them and asks Karan to challenge Prithvi. Prithvi accepts Karan’s challenge.

In the upcoming episodes it will be seen that, Sherlyn tells Prithvi that Mahesh recovering from coma and he can wake up any time. Prithvi asks how is that possible and says it was Mahira who pushed Mahesh from stairs. Aastha tells Karan to go to Prithvi otherwise their plan may spoiled. Preeta asks who are Prithvi’s allies.

Will Mahesh wake up from coma? Will Prithvi reveal the truth in his drunken state?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favorite show KundaliBhagya, stay tuned to this space.

