Who won the Grand National 2022? Absolute result as Noble Yates wins Sam Valle-Cohen’s last race

The Grand National is the most prestigious event in the horse racing calendar – and this 50-1 shot was a “dream” victory for Noble Yates

Noble Yates, ridden by jockey Sam Valle-Cohen (right), wins the Randox Grand National Handicap Chase during Grand National Day of the Randox Health Grand National Festival 2022 at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool (Photo: PA)

Noble Yates, riding his last ride by amateur Sam Walle-Cohen, has won the Randox Grand National in Aintree.

A 50-1 shot by Emmett Mullins and the trained horse took a dream lead from Any Second Now.

Winning rider Wally-Cohen told ITV Racing in seconds after the race: “I can’t say anything. It’s a dream. I can’t believe it.”