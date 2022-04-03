Who won the Manchester Marathon? 2022 results for elite level runners released

The first set of results from today’s race has gone live with the fastest time of the day confirmed.

The 2022 Manchester Marathon is taking place today, Sunday April, and the results for elite level runners have already been confirmed.

Liverpool Harriers’ Johnny Mailer has turned in the fastest time of the day, completing the course in 2:10:46.

Sign up To our Manchesterworld Today newsletter I newspaper cut off noise

In second place was Ross Millington of the Stokeport Harriers, with Kevin Seward in third.

The timing was a new record for the Manchester Marathon, with organizers confirming Mailer’s victory via their social media channels.

Having competed in the 3000 meters event at the 2014 IAAF World Indoor Championships, Melor is well known on the UK marathon scene.

Read Full News