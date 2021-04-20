Whop Philyor, WR, Indiana – NFL Draft Player Profile | TMT

In a deep 2021 NFL Draft large receiver class, can Mister Elias de Angelo “Whop” Philyor hear his identify known as in Cleveland? The previous Indiana large receiver — who earned his identify as a result of his love of Burger King’s Whopper — has been devouring Massive Ten defenses for the previous 4 years, however will or not it’s feast or famine for him within the NFL?

Get the TMT 2021 NFL Draft Information!

The free TMT 2021 NFL Draft Information consists of scouting experiences from Tony Pauline, a giant board with over 850 gamers, staff suits, sleepers, and extra. Click on right here to obtain free of charge!

Whop Philyor NFL Draft Participant Profile

Place: Broad Receiver

College: Indiana

Present 12 months: Senior

Peak: 5′ 9 1/2″

Weight: 184 kilos

Tony Pauline’s Whop Philyor Scouting Report

Positives: Diminutive receiver who was additionally efficient as a return specialist. Easy and fluid, runs sharp routes, and separates from defenders. Tracks the go within the air, will get vertical, and contorts to return away with the troublesome catch. Simply adjusts and makes the reception in stride. Shows robust fingers in addition to the power to tug the ball from the air.

Negatives: Extra fast than quick and lacks a second gear. Often, takes his eyes off the ball, which leads to dropped passes. Offers effort blocking however actually doesn’t get outcomes.

Evaluation: Philyor is a fast, inventive ability participant who can be utilized as a slot receiver and punt returner. He should fine-tune his receiving ability, however his biggest worth on the subsequent stage will likely be on particular groups.

Whop Philyor Participant Profile

A flexible playmaker out of Tampa, Philyor mixed a extremely productive soccer profession at Plant Excessive College with a standout monitor and area profession. Versatile could also be an understatement to explain the diminutive go catcher’s affect on the Plant soccer staff. He noticed time at large receiver, operating again, and defensive again.

Not solely did he see the sector in any respect three positions, however he additionally dominated in two of them. Incomes first-team All-State honors as a senior, he racked up 1,329 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns. Moreover, he added 38 tackles, 18 go breakups, 2 interceptions, and 1 pressured fumble.

His defensive manufacturing can be spectacular for a cornerback recruit. Nevertheless, Philyor went into the 2017 recruiting course of as a three-star large receiver. 247 Sports activities ranked him because the 199th participant on the place. The Florida native obtained presents from in-state USF and UCF amongst various Group of 5 presents. Indiana gave him the chance to play Energy 5 soccer within the Massive Ten and Philyor enrolled in 2017.

Philyor’s school soccer profession at Indiana

Earlier than being an NFL Draft prospect, Philyor made a record-breaking affect as a real freshman large receiver for the Hoosiers. He secured 33 receptions and three touchdowns in 2017, each program information for a freshman. In a stellar outing in opposition to Maryland, he set the single-game receptions file for a freshman. Philyor turned his 13 receptions into 127 yards — at that time a career-high — and a landing. Moreover, he demonstrated particular groups worth with 3 returns for 66 yards.

Seeking to construct on that record-setting basis as a sophomore, Philyor secured one other 13-catch recreation in opposition to Michigan State early in 2018. Setting a brand new career-high of 148 receiving yards, he snagged a 65-yard landing, albeit in a shedding effort for the Hoosiers. Sadly, his alternative to proceed to tear up the file books can be stalled, with harm limiting Philyor to 5 begins as a sophomore.

Philyor’s breakout junior season for the Hoosiers

Pissed off and motivated, the Indiana large receiver loved a breakout season as a junior. He snagged a career-high 182 receiving yards in opposition to Rutgers, simply one in all 4 100+ yard video games in 2019. His means to make performs with the ball in his fingers noticed him lead the Massive Ten in yards after the catch (502).

He created half of his career-high 1,002 receiving yards himself whereas including 5 touchdowns. Philyor penciled his identify into one other part of the Indiana large receiver file guide, changing into solely the seventh Hoosier to surpass the 1,000-yard mark.

The ultimate file he etched his identify on to got here in his remaining recreation as an Indiana receiver. On the finish of the disrupted 2020 season, Philyor secured 18 catches within the Outback Bowl defeat to Ole Miss. That was greater than any large receiver snagged in a single recreation in Indiana historical past. He leaves the Hoosiers because the all-time chief in double-digit receiving video games, fourth in receptions, and ninth in receiving yards.

Whop Philyor’s most closely fits within the 2021 NFL Draft

Philyor’s projected position within the NFL will probably be the place he noticed probably the most success in school — within the slot. Regardless of his slight body, he’s demonstrated toughness in site visitors and throughout the center of the sector. He additionally has the pace to get behind the protection and make a giant play. His means to create yardage with the ball in his fingers, as he did in 2019, ought to guarantee a staff offers him a shot on the subsequent stage.

Groups that might be it for the Indiana large receiver embrace the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas Metropolis Chiefs, Buffalo Payments, and the Inexperienced Bay Packers. Furthermore, there are a number of groups that can tackle the place within the 2021 NFL Draft, giving Philyor loads of potential touchdown spots.

Need extra prospect information? Need to do your personal mock draft?

Dive into TMT’s Free NFL Mock Draft Simulator and take a look at your personal drafting acumen. Proceed to go to Professional Soccer Community for NFL information and in-depth evaluation. Additionally, remember to comply with us on Twitter (@PFN365) to remain within the loop on all issues school soccer and the NFL Draft panorama.

Oliver Hodgkinson is a employees author for Professional Soccer Community. You’ll be able to comply with him on Twitter at @ojhodgkinson.