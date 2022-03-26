Who’s hosting Saturday Night Live tonight, March 26?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on March 26th? by Matt Moore

In recent weeks, saturday night live Some of the biggest names in entertainment have been roped in to host the show. So what should fans expect to see on NBC tonight?

The last three new SNL episodes have been brought to life by two comic book characters and hosted by a fan-favorite comedian. BatmanCatwoman Zoe Kravitz follows Marvel’s Moon Knight Oscar Isaac. The pairing came after John Mulaney joined the Five Timers club in February.

Unfortunately, we won’t get to see the latest SNL host this week. new episode of saturday night live Tonight.

At 10:00 p.m., NBC will re-air episodes of Season 46, hosted by Reggae-Jean Page, in honor of bridgerton‘s…