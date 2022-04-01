Who’s in The Bubble Cast on Netflix – Including Karen Gillan and Pedro Pascal

2020 is a year that some of us will hastily forget. However, it’s safe to say that the one word that isn’t most associated with it is “comedy.”

That said, 2020 is the year legendary director/producer Judd Apatow (The King of Staten Island, Knocked Up, The 40-Year-Old Virgin) has chosen to set his latest film — and it’s hilarious. Seems like.

The Bubble follows the story of a group of actors who are isolated in a luxurious English hotel while trying to make the cheesy action movie “Cliff Beasts 6”. The group must create a COVID-safe “bubble” to work on the film, which is one of only two films in production in October of 2020.

