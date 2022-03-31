Why a transgender cyclist is banned from participating in national championships

British Cycling has announced that transgender cyclist Emily Bridges is ineligible to race in the women’s event at this weekend’s British National Omnium Championships.

Bridges, winner of the men’s points race at the British Universities Championship in February, began hormone therapy last year but now finds herself at the center of a debate that has been going on for years.

I Looks at key issues which have become a highly divisive subject.

Why is a low-key track race getting so much attention in the Derby?

The National Omnium Championships at the Derby Arena featured five-time Olympic gold medalist Laura Kenny along with Bridges, a transgender athlete.

Bridges’ appearance has polarized opinion, with some participants angrily saying she was allowed…