Why a woman from North Carolina named her 16 children with ‘C’ letter

39-year-old Patty Hernandez has named her New Bon Baby a Clayton. According to him, he has continued his family tradition by keeping the name from the C letter.

Patty Hernández holds the honor of Carlos, the father of all children. Patty told that she had given a lot of thought to the name of her 16th child with her husband. We could not find the name. Then we considered and named him Clayton. He said that his 16th pregnancy was the most difficult. But even after that, they are ready to plan ahead.

Carlos is also in his wife’s favor. Patty gave birth to Clayton on 5 May. He told that at the time of birth of this child was 40 weeks of pregnancy which was the longest before I gave birth to children at 38 weeks.