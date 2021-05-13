ENTERTAINMENT

Why ABCD is inverted in the keyboard of computer, know here the big reason

Right now everyone is doing work from home in Corona’s time. But if you also work on computer then you will see that the hand on the keyboard runs very fast. You have noticed that alphabets on the keyboard of a computer are not in ABCD form but are inverted. They are in the format Q, W, E, R, T, Y. So the question must have come in your mind that why are they not in the right order?

The same format in typewriter machines before computers or laptops
QWERTY format is also used in typewriters before computers. The style was designed by Christopher Latham Sholes and was first used in 1874. It was then known as Remington-1. Before this they used to be in ABCD format.

Prior to QWERTY there used to be the ABCD model.
Previously Typewriter’s keyboard was also in A, B, C, D format, but then the typing speed was very low and it was also very inconvenient. After this the QWERTY format was prepared. Actually, because of the keyboard with ABCD, it was difficult to type on the typewriter, so this format was created.

The QWERTY Format came in the 1870s. In this format, the letters that are used most often are kept in the finger reach. So now you must have understood why your smartphone and keyboard are in QWERTY format.

