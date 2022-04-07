Why all residents of Brussels will receive an SMS this Thursday

TookServices dependent on the higher authority in charge of security in Brussels and the National Crisis Center will proceed this Thursday, 7 April to send SMS based on the location of citizens present that day in the territory of the Capital Region. Objective: To test the capability of the infrastructure and telephone operators within the framework of sending SMS on a large scale in a short time interval; But also to promote the Be-Alert tool to the population.

The exercise is part of the National Testing Day for the BE-Alert system, which occurs quarterly on the first Thursday of the month, and during which federal officials can test the system.