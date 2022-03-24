Why AMC Entertainment’s Stock Is Jumping Higher Today

What happened

shares of AMC Entertainment (AMC -6.89% , Continuing its high performance this morning, rising 4.8% as of 10:37 a.m. EST. There is no specific news for the theater operator, but the fellow meme stock GameStop (GME -8.72% , Chairman Ryan Cohen revealed he bought 100,000 shares of the video game retailer, rising 13%, so it looks like traders are reacting to the growth.

So what

After a long, steady decline over the past year, AMC’s shares began to gain momentum following the announcement that it had bought a 22% stake in the gold and silver mining conglomerate. highcroft mining (HYMC -1.20% ,An absolutely-but-idle miner who was strapped for cash.

The market largely assumes that this is a relatively low risk/high reward investment…