Why and how do cyclonic storms come? How is the strange name of a storm determined?

What is a cyclone – The strong warm air (hurricane / storm) around low atmospheric pressure is called a cyclone. In the Southern Hemisphere, this hot air is known as a cyclone and moves through the hands of this clock. In the Northern Hemisphere, this hot air is called a hurricane or thunderstorm. It runs counter-clockwise.

Which is the most affected area by cyclonic storm?

India’s coastline is particularly affected by cyclonic storms in Odisha, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa.

Do you know this about the storm? –



Low pressure environment is known by different names in different countries.

is coming. Because the country in which it is recorded according to the weather. It is named Daishma according to their tradition. Such as cyclones in India, hurricanes in America and thunderstorms in Japan and other countries.

How are cyclones formed

The warmth of the ocean in the hot zone heats the air and creates a very low air pressure zone.

The air heats up and rises rapidly to form clouds, combined with the upper humidity. The humid air rises and falls rapidly to fill the void created by it. When the wind moves very fast around the area, it rains with dark clouds and lightning. The speed of this fast moving airspace can be thousands of kilometers.

How cyclonic storm is named

The main reason behind the naming of destructive cyclones is that people and scientists can be clear about them.

The cyclone is named after the phased process by the World Meteorological Organization and the United Nations Pacific Asian Economic and Social Commission. Eight North Indian coastal countries (Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Thailand)

Sets the name. When a cyclone hits one of these eight countries,

The next seed from the list is named any better.





The cyclones are named based on the initials of the name suggested by these eight countries.

The process of naming cyclones began in 2004.



This time

India is experiencing a cyclone in the Corona crisis, as the Indian Meteorological Department said in its latest update that cyclonic pressure is forming in the Arabian Sea which may take the form of a cyclone on 16 May. It is the first cyclone of 2021, named after the taukate (tau-te) that came from Myanmar. Which means more noisy lizards