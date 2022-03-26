Why Anil Ambani resigned as director of Reliance Power, Reliance Infra

“Anil D Ambani, non-executive director, stepped down from the board of Reliance Power in compliance with the interim order of SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India),” Reliance Power said in a BSE filing after the market closed on Friday.

Similarly, Reliance Infrastructure also informed the exchange about the resignation of Anil Ambani. “Anil D Ambani, Non-Executive Director, stepped down from the board of Reliance Infrastructure in compliance with the interim order of SEBI,” said in a filing to BSE.

“The Board of Directors of the Company unanimously expressed full confidence in Ambani’s leadership…