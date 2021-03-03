Why are Catholics saying that the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine is bad? – TMT Daily

Catholic crime is 100% a thing, but what’s new is Catholic crime on its choice of vaccines? Because, well, the American Conference of Catholic Bishops does not want people to carry the Johnson & Johnson Vaccine. Instead, they encourage others to take Pfizer or Modern over the single shot option. Why on earth do Catholics want to avoid this COVID vaccine?

Here you need to know why bishops want Catholics to avoid the Johnson & Johnson Kovid vaccine. Why are Pfizer or Modern vaccinating acceptable alternatives? Can a vaccine be “morally compromised”? Here’s what you need to know before you dive into Catholic crime on COVID vaccines.

Why do they want you to avoid the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine?

Simply put, it comes down to abortion. Oh boy. This is a hot button topic That we won’t get in too much, but the Catholic Church is not in favor of abortion. Johnson & Johnson, in developing their COVID vaccine, used abortive cells to make their single-shot vaccine. Even though the vaccine is a good thing, the American Conference of Catholic Bishops considers it “morally compromised” to take it.

The American Conference of Catholic Bishops follows the same decision as the Archdiocese of New Orleans. In a statement on Friday, Archdiocese said, “Archives should instruct Catholics that Janssen / Johnson & Johnson’s latest vaccine is morally compromised as it develops and produces vaccines in abortion-derived cell lines and trials Uses as well. “

While you think that the Catholic Church will be united in this moral outrage, you will be wrong.

What is the Pope saying about the COVID vaccine?

Let’s look at someone who insults these bishops, the Vatican and Pope Francis. In December 2020, he “approved the use of vaccines using cell lines from abortive embryos in his research and production process.” He said it is “morally acceptable”. Currently, however, the Pope and the Vatican have not explicitly talked about the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine.

Honestly, must A specific ok Pope for Johnson & Johnson Vaccine? If they said that it is okay to use vaccines from aborted fetuses in research and production, then the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should be covered under that fine by December 2020. More to the point, beggars may not be selectors when choosing their COID vaccine. .

Take COVID vaccine

Anthony Fauci, The Top Infectious Disease Specialists of the countryBut said meet the Press That you cannot get the vaccine given to you. “If you go to a place and you have J & J, and it’s available now, I’ll take it. I think people need to be vaccinated as soon as possible. “Dr. Fauci is right because vaccine sites do not control what they get.

So if you object to the vaccine on religious grounds, it is in your right to do so. But no one can guarantee that they are receiving a vaccine that will be approved on religious moral grounds. If you have a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, then yes, take it to build that herd immunity. And if guilt weighs in on you for this, then go on confession and what needs to be done to make it square with God, you know?

Again, the Vatican, which supersedes all other authorities, says these COVID vaccines can be used in “good conscience” given the severity of the epidemic we are experiencing and its severity. The Catholic Church considers a loving God who cares for his people. He will finally understand, so take the vaccine, to get herd immunity, and let us go back to normal again.

