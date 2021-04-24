ENTERTAINMENT

Why are Twitter users comparing Zac Efron to his younger self? – Film TMT

Why are Twitter users comparing Zac Efron to his younger self? – Film Daily

Many Twitter customers are voicing their confusion over Zac Efron’s new look, evaluating him to his youthful self after the actor’s most up-to-date look.

Zac Efron not too long ago aided in selling Invoice Nye’s Earth Day: The Musical particular on Fb Watch together with a number of different celebrities who made movies encouraging environmental consciousness. Followers instantly latched onto his altered jawline, evaluating the image to pictures of his youthful self on Twitter.

However why are so many individuals hung up on this? What are the very best reactions to Zac Efron’s current picture in addition to the comparisons to his youthful self? We bopped to the highest of the threads to seek out the very best reactions to Zac Efon and the comparisons to his youthful self. Let’s head again to highschool and dive into these reactions about Zac Efron on Twitter.

1 Cosmetic surgery?
2 Twitter reactions by no means die

Cosmetic surgery?

One of many distinguished questions individuals are asking is that this: did the Excessive College Musical star get cosmetic surgery? Or has he merely had some form of normal tooth surgical procedure?

Nothing is confirmed but, however that is additionally not the primary time Zac Efron has shocked the web with a glance that when clashed together with his youthful look. Efron shocked followers with a huskier look final 12 months for his position on Netflix’s “Down To Earth” collection, with many followers supporting his new look.

Regardless of this, Efron is presently maintaining quiet concerning the subject. Naturally, Twitter is just not discouraged from the shortage of solutions, as an alternative persevering with to invest and, as standard, make memes about Efron’s newest image.

Twitter reactions by no means die

Twitter by no means runs out of issues to say, does it?

A few of the finest reactions embody:

. . . That’s fairly correct, we will’t lie. . .

The followers have arrived. Whether or not that’s good or unhealthy stays to be seen. . .

Yikes! Thanks for giving us nightmares.

That’s spectacular that he appears to be like like that at thirty-three. . .

Proper to the purpose.

Avengers, assemble!

Oof, hitting the place it hurts. Harsh however true.

He’s! This began with him supporting Invoice Nye, so he clearly has much more on his thoughts than showtunes.

Oh simply hold scrolling, dude. You’ll discover out quickly sufficient.

Once more, that’s fairly correct. . .

What’s your opinion on Zac Efron’s newest picture and the comparisons to his youthful self? Drop your ideas beneath within the feedback trigger we’re all on this collectively. . .

