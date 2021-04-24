Why are Twitter users comparing Zac Efron to his younger self? – Film TMT

Many Twitter customers are voicing their confusion over Zac Efron’s new look, evaluating him to his youthful self after the actor’s most up-to-date look.

Zac Efron not too long ago aided in selling Invoice Nye’s Earth Day: The Musical particular on Fb Watch together with a number of different celebrities who made movies encouraging environmental consciousness. Followers instantly latched onto his altered jawline, evaluating the image to pictures of his youthful self on Twitter.

However why are so many individuals hung up on this? What are the very best reactions to Zac Efron’s current picture in addition to the comparisons to his youthful self? We bopped to the highest of the threads to seek out the very best reactions to Zac Efon and the comparisons to his youthful self. Let’s head again to highschool and dive into these reactions about Zac Efron on Twitter.

Cosmetic surgery?

One of many distinguished questions individuals are asking is that this: did the Excessive College Musical star get cosmetic surgery? Or has he merely had some form of normal tooth surgical procedure?

Nothing is confirmed but, however that is additionally not the primary time Zac Efron has shocked the web with a glance that when clashed together with his youthful look. Efron shocked followers with a huskier look final 12 months for his position on Netflix’s “Down To Earth” collection, with many followers supporting his new look.

Regardless of this, Efron is presently maintaining quiet concerning the subject. Naturally, Twitter is just not discouraged from the shortage of solutions, as an alternative persevering with to invest and, as standard, make memes about Efron’s newest image.

Zac Efron developments on Twitter as customers react to viral picture of his new look. pic.twitter.com/i9KH5LZx6O — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 23, 2021

Twitter reactions by no means die

Twitter by no means runs out of issues to say, does it?

A few of the finest reactions embody:

. . . That’s fairly correct, we will’t lie. . .

What’s this I hear about ppl dragging zac efron??? pic.twitter.com/3Sn78lv0ef – Rocka 🍍 (@rockaflockax) April 24, 2021

The followers have arrived. Whether or not that’s good or unhealthy stays to be seen. . .

zac efron the place are your tooth pic.twitter.com/lrhZPeQfKd — Aiden (@ahr67_) April 24, 2021

Yikes! Thanks for giving us nightmares.

I don’t like this tweet 😅 Zac Efron is just 33 in fact he nonetheless appears to be like good. Think about somebody coming as much as you at 33 and saying you STILL look good????? 🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/wkRILn4SAc — Mariah Poteet (@mariah_poteet) April 24, 2021

That’s spectacular that he appears to be like like that at thirty-three. . .

Zac Efron had tooth surgical procedure, go away him alone. — Sara (@Ancientprinc3ss) April 24, 2021

Proper to the purpose.

zac efron appears to be like like thanos now — tay (@taylorgeeeee) April 24, 2021

Avengers, assemble!

Y’all out right here slumped over your individual abdomen rolls as you are taking a dump on the bathroom, hair messy, breath smelly, making enjoyable of Zac Efron. — autumn ♡ (@autumnsomnium) April 24, 2021

Oof, hitting the place it hurts. Harsh however true.

zac efron can also be greater than a stupendous face. — do not damage your self, massive boy. (@tasintroybolton) April 24, 2021

He’s! This began with him supporting Invoice Nye, so he clearly has much more on his thoughts than showtunes.

Okay I simply checked — zac efron continues to be one of many worlds most attractive males, I hold seeing defensive tweets over him & don’t know the place they’re coming from – Emilie (@emiliedeeann) April 24, 2021

Oh simply hold scrolling, dude. You’ll discover out quickly sufficient.

he kinda appears to be like like pic.twitter.com/MYRROi62P2 — sprint 🦋 (@repsdelicate) April 23, 2021

Once more, that’s fairly correct. . .

What’s your opinion on Zac Efron’s newest picture and the comparisons to his youthful self? Drop your ideas beneath within the feedback trigger we’re all on this collectively. . .