For April LavigneLove can be “complicated”.

The “Sk8er Boi” singer opens up about her relationship with boyfriend mod sun toe! News’ Laverne Cox At the 2022 Grammys red carpet in Las Vegas on April 3, admitting that before she began dating fellow musician, she had “finished” the relationship.

His recently released seventh studio album citing his name love sucks, she exclusively revealed, “That’s how I felt when I started making this album. I was over it. I was like, ‘I need a break from relationships, I’m gonna get checked out’ .’ It didn’t last very long, after a few days I found a boyfriend of mine.”

Lavigne continued, “I was like, ‘I want my freedom back, I want a hot minute.’ And then, like, two days later I fell in love. That’s what happens to me.”

Lavigne said…