Why Bayern have only four stars on their shirt as German giants face PSG

Bayern’s Leroy Sane was in action against PSG tonight

The question of football clubs’ right to include stars and other mementos on their shirts is contentious, with permission to note successes in this way varying from league to league and country to country.

Often, football associations adopt the ‘star system’ to reward teams’ achievements, with the most common at club level being a gold insignia awarded for every 10 top flight titles won.

However, following Bayern Munich’s Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain last season, the decoration adorning the German giants’ badge appears to buck that trend, but why?

Bayern have now won six European Cup/Champions League crowns, while they have recorded 30 domestic title successes, dating back to their first in the 1931/32 season.

Herein, however, is the answer to their four stars.

In 2004, the Deutsche Fussball Liga (DFL), governors of the first and second tiers of the Bundesliga system, decreed that commemorative stars would be awarded to teams that have reached set landmarks of three, five, 10 and 20 league titles and so on.

Bayern Munich have four stars on their shirt

Bayern Munich have four stars on their shirt

The caveat being that it would only include Bundesliga titles won since the formation of the league system in 1963 (prior to that, the national champions had been decided by a knockout competition involving qualified teams from regional leagues).

So, the result is that Bayern have four stars to commemorate their 30 Bundesliga successes but discounting their very first national title in 1932. Should they win one more league title, a fifth star will be added to their shirt.

Comparatively, both Borussia Dortmund and Monchengladbach have two stars to represent their five respective titles, while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart have one, to represent their titles won post 1963.

