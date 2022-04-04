Why Brooklyn Beckham’s Famous Godparents Row and Elton John Won’t Be at Their Wedding

Elton John is godparent to Beckham’s two children, which reportedly caused conflict within the family, but the Rocket Man singer will not be at the wedding of Nicola Peltz in Brooklyn next weekend

As the son of one of the most recognized footballers on the planet and a member of the biggest girl band, Brooklyn Beckham was always going to be pretty famous godparents.

The 22-year-old is expected to have a star-studded guest list at his wedding to billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz, which is heavily rumored to take place this coming weekend.

The wedding is set to take place at the Peltz family’s £76 million beach house in Miami – with many…