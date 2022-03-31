Why can’t Lucknow beat Chennai?

This match will be the toughest test for Lucknow Super Giants and this game will define the tone of the game of LSG. Lucknow has a relatively less experienced bowling department than CSK, and both the teams have a good pack of batsmen and have good batting depth. But LSG face the lack of a finisher batsman in their squad, which was an issue for KL Rahul in PBKS as well.

A miracle can save LSG’s batting from CSK’s bowlers. Only KL Rahul averages above 30 while playing against CSK. From the current team only KL Rahul, M Pandey and Q de Kock have scored half-centuries vs CSK. But the batting prowess of LSG cannot be ignored as the batsmen have all the abilities to score big. Another important issue for LSG is the inexperienced bowling unit. Any of the LSG bowlers…