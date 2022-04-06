Why Carlo Ancelotti could be replaced by Raul at Real Madrid despite Champions League hopes

Carlo Ancelotti goes on with his job on the line in Wednesday night’s match against Chelsea – but why?

Real Madrid are 12 points clear at the top of La Liga while the likes of Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr and Luka Modric are all in the middle of a great season. It is a notable change from last year’s disaster campaign where Los Blancos went without a trophy.

The title has originally been wrapped up as Real Wrestling back control of the league after losing by two points to local rivals Atlético Madrid last season. Zinedine Zidane’s final campaign ended in tears after losing to tonight’s opponents in the Champions League – whoever won the whole thing.

As for any other club, Ancelotti would be receiving high praise for bringing them back to a position of dominance….