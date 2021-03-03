Why did Armie Hammer move out of his house in the middle of the night? – TMT Daily

Army hammer is officially were taken But – at least from his old house. Hammer, thirty-four, reportedly moved out of his Los Angeles home at midnight earlier this week. He once shared the house with his wife, Elizabeth Chambers, thirty-seven, and their two children.

Although Hammer was not seen by neighbors during the move, he observed, “a group of trucks and movers landed on the property, working well after midnight and lit only by flashlights,” A neighbor told Page six. “We like to keep the drama in the neighborhood to a minimum, but it was already strange that the house had been sitting on the market for months, while other houses around here were sold like hawks.”

High drama

One reason for the midnight move – Hammer’s life has been Full of drama over the last year. Stepping out of the house, he and his soon-to-be ex-wife are seen selling, adding fuel to an already blaze.

Arami and his wife have been radically separated from June. A family friend told Post The family, “left for the Cayman Islands at the beginning of the epidemic in March and left at the end of June to move back to a family and the Army of California.”

After filing for divorce in July of last year, it has been claimed that Chambers is raising her children on her own. The same family friend said, “He’s basically a single mom since the Army didn’t see the children for five months.” “Children are her number one priority, so above all the emotional baggage, she has two children who go to school and make sure they are affected.”

What went wrong

Reports of Hammer’s infidelity had been circulating around Hollywood for some time. A rising star in Hollywood for the year 2017 Call me by your name Turned Hammer into fame. The results of his new success were revealed. “The women were texting him, chasing him – and only when he would drink would he run around. Everyone thought that he and Elizabeth decided to have an open marriage,” one publicist told Post.

In January, various women had private messages from the actor. Leaked online. Consisting of graphic sexual content, Hammer wrote that he was “100% cannibalistic”, and had a desire to break out of rape fantasies and drink a woman’s blood.

As the messages were made public and more allegations were leveled against the star, Hammer has dropped out of several upcoming projects including the romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and the AMC miniseries. Saint. No word yet if director Kenneth Branagh plans to pull Hammer out of the upcoming or resume Death on the nile Remake.

Claims “Nonsense!” Despite being told, Hammer has been sidelined by his agency WME and his personal publicist. Where he is headed has not been made public.

House

Hammer & Elizabeth Chambers initially listed their home for $ 5.8 million in September 2020, reducing it to less than $ 800,000 three months later. Built in 1927, the 6,275-square-foot English Tudor home consists of seven bedrooms and six bathrooms. The three-story structure has a wood-paneled library with a chimney, living room with an extra high ceiling and exposed beam work.

The master bedroom has an attached sauna and spa. Speaking of relaxing, the backyard has plenty of room, a large pool, a waterfall and a second spa. In spite of all the amenities Former couple The buyer has had a hard time finding until 10 February, after which the property was listed about five months after it was commissioned. The couple moved the property in January 2019 – a much simpler time.

