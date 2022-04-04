Why did Cardi B delete her Twitter?

Photo: Axel/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

While we were busy watching Olivia Rodrigo win a bunch of Grammys tonight, a little Twitter drama broke out with Cardi B. The rapper appears to have deleted his account after some fans — or, rather, “fans” harassed him for not attending Sunday night’s awards show.

Despite being nominated for Best Rap Performance — she lost to Baby Kem and Kendrick Lamar’s “Family Ties” — Cardi B decided to skip the 2022 Grammys. She was far from the only recording artist to do so; Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, and Kanye West were among the other nominees who were notably absent on Sunday night.