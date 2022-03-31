Why did Chris Pine pretend to be Chris Evans at the 2022 Oscars party?

Just their luck-Chris Pine There was an interesting encounter at one of the 2022 Oscars after-parties.



During the appearance of 30 March Jimmy Kimmel LiveThe Wonder Woman 1984 The 41-year-old actor shared that he was mistaken for a popular 90s star at a party on March 27.



“Well, I was on one and I was about to leave, and this guy stopped me,” he told the host. jimmy kimmele, “He’s like, ‘I know you,’ and I was like, ‘God, you know. This again.'”



However, the stranger had mixed up his actors.



“And he’s like, ‘Joy Lawrence,'” Chris continued, replying to the man, “‘Not quite, but thanks.’ I’ve been trying to remember this for the rest of my life.”



When Chris told the stranger that he was not the former “Blossom” actor, the man begged him to tell him who he was. “He’s like, ‘Come on…