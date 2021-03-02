Why did former ‘bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay delete her Instagram? – TMT Daily

Instagrammers, it’s time. After struggling to defend what she believes in, Rachel Lindsay has taken off her Instagram. Even if Bachelorette The star was supported by many members of Bachelor Nation, Lindsey seems to have taken a break from social media and her solo podcast Happy Hour.

Wrong graduation party

During the most dramatic season of the Bachelor Tall Friendly – With Huge Matt James Top contestants of the season Before starring in the reality-show, Rachel Kirkconnell was the target of some serious hatred on her “racist photos”.

according to The script, Matt James contestant, has received some backlash after the resurrection of Racheal Kirkconnell, who attended Old South Ball, a party that celebrates southern plantation life. Apparently these photos were posted by a Reddit user who found these pictures from a “historically racist fraternity”, also known as Kappa Alpha.

Since then, Matt James has talked about the situation, and claimed that the reality star should get the “benefit of the doubt” and wait for Rachel to clarify the situation herself.

However, when news spread about Kirkconnell’s past, Rachel Lindsay, The bachelorette The first black lead was scheduled to ask Bachelor Nation TV host Chris Harrison about his thoughts on the shocking photos. But during Lindsey’s interview Apart from, Harrison was unable to provide sympathy for those who may have offended Rachael Kirkconnell’s images.

Chris Harrison Interview

Chris Harrison Now Explains Marriage Bachelorette: “We all need some kindness, Little understanding, A little mercy. Because I’ve seen some stuff online – this judge, jury, executioner where people are tearing this girl’s life apart and diving, like, her parents, her parents’ voting records. “

Harrison said: “I have not yet heard Rachel speak on this. Who am I until I actually give this woman a chance to speak?

Disappointed with Chris Harrison’s answer, Rachel Lindsey told her Instagram followers: “Chris keeps saying, we like this conversation, so I’ll go ahead and use it. Because we have these conversations. (I) No wonder what he said. . I’m surprised (this) they said it on camera. “

Rachel Lindsey, who has always been an advocate for racial change and equality, also explained to him Happy Hour Podcast: “As far as for me, I’m tired of f *** ing. I’m tired. I’ve really had enough… How much more do I want to be affiliated with? How much do I do things like that? Can I take more?.. They’ve hired a diversity consultant – who didn’t attend class? Didn’t Chris Harrison sit through that? “

apologies

Since Rachel Lindsay’s comments about Rachel Lindsay’s terrible answer. Harrison apologized to the public and promised to “do better”. They have backed away from it the Bachelor Franchise until further notice. Harrison confessed: “I will always make a mistake when I make one, so I am here to give an honest apology. I have this incredible platform to speak of love, and tomorrow.”

Chris Harrison said: “Me too I apologize to my friend Rachel Lindsay For not listening better to him on a subject he first understood, and should humbly thank the members of the Bachelor Nation, who reached out to me to hold me accountable. “

Page six It also stated that Rachel Kirkconnel has strictly told Bachelor Nation fans to please stop defending her. He said: “My ignorance was racist!”

Kirkonnell explained in early February: “I feel sorry for the communities and individuals that my actions hurt and angered. I feel ashamed about my lack of education, but it is nobody’s responsibility to educate me. I am learning and will keep learning how to be racist. “

End of instagram

According to Page six, Executive producer of the Bachelor The franchise was deeply saddened by the amount of hatred towards Rachel Lindsay following her interview with Chris Harrison in February.

Lindsay’s podcast co-host Van Lathan told Bachelor nation And the rest of his podcast fantasy, that his Bachelorette The cohost took down her Instagram over the extreme hatred she had received over the past few weeks.

Van Lathan expressed: “My co-host Higher education, Rachel Lindsay, disabled her Instagram earlier today. He did this because of how much he hated her Single Fans, who are telling him all kinds of rude things, say hateful things. “

Van Lathan continued: “Rachel is a forty-two-year-old man, a forty-two-year-old man who can’t read the room these current 2021 times. He is not responsible for it. Making up an excuse or providing cover for someone who is It is not his job, who does not understand what triggers f *** people in today’s world. You Going after the wrong person”

Do you think Rachel Lindsay deserves all the hate? Or should Racheal Kirkconnell delete their Instagram account? Let us know in the comments below.