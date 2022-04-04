Why Did Justin Bieber Bleed Out at the Grammys?

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for the Recording Academy

I have a question for Justin Bieber, and it’s not about his giant crocs. It has to do with their performance of their song “Peaches” with Givonne and Daniel Caesar at tonight’s Grammy Awards, which they packed with so many curse words that the network nearly blew up half the song. It was disappointing because — like many celebrities in attendance — I love “Peaches,” despite my better judgment. Could Bieber really not be bothered to sing a clean version for those who really wanted to hear the song at home?

It also puzzled me: what…