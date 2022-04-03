Why Did Logan Paul Pay $6 Million For A Single Pokémon Card?

Internet personality, boxer, and pokemon investor Logan Paul Recently spent $6 million on a rare Pokémon card and then wore that card during his appearance at WrestleMania 38. Why? Because the internet and speculators have ruined the reality.

Paul, 27, first teased his Pokémon Card accessory on April 2nd When he revealed he was planning on wearing the very rare Pikachu Illustrator card WrestleMania 38Biggest WWE event of the year. Before April 2, Paul had spent a report $6 million dollars on the card Via Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) sales database.

So why did Logan Paul spend so much money on a Pokémon card and then wear it like a necklace?, Part of it is that his entire business revolves around him and keeps doing stunts like this and…