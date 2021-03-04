Why did QAnon shaman Yakub Chansli interview CBS ’60 Minutes? – TMT Daily

Self-proclaimed QAnon Shaman Jacob Chansley, who stormed the Capitol building on January 6, recently participated in a jailhouse interview with CBS 60 minutes. In this, he explained his political and spiritual beliefs as well as his participation in the violent attack. Here is everything that went down in the theatrical interview.

Loading...

Loading...

Why is Jacob Chancelle in Jail?

QAnon Shaman Jacob Chansley Currently sits behind bars in Washington, DC, facing several charges related to his role in storming the Capitol. Court documents, video footage, photographs and other testimony all confirm that Chansali was indeed in the midst of the January 6 riots.

Loading...

Actually, when the fans see the footage of the day, it is difficult to remember the chancelli. In the Capitol – he wore horns, fur pelts and face paint. Inside the Capitol, Chancely left a note in the office of former Vice President Mike Pence saying that “it’s only a matter of time, justice is coming,” and also wrote that Pence is a “child-trafficking traitor” Which is a popular theory of QAnon.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

How is the prison life treating Chancelle?

Based on his belief system, Jacob Chansley refused to eat non-organic food and therefore had hardly eaten since setting up food in a prison cell. Chancelley’s attorney Albert Watkins wrote in a statement: “The defendant has not been able to consume any food since the beginning of his stay in Washington, D.C., over a period of more than a week.”

Loading...

Watkins said: “It is understood that the defendant has lost more than twenty pounds of weight during the week.” He also wrote: “Based on Embarrassing recognition of Mr. Jacob Chansley The system and way of life, non-organic food, which contains unnatural chemicals, will act as an ‘object intrusion’ on his body and cause serious illness if he eats it. “

Loading...

He said: “An ‘object intrusion’ is the belief that disease is caused in the body by unhealthy objects coming out of the body. In shameful traditions, the body, mind and soul are interconnected, and the good of all three of my clients. Requires that he be able to practice his faith. “

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

What does the chancelli say about the attack?

Jacob Chansley of QAnon told Of CBS 60 minutes That they did not consider the rebellion to be a domestic terrorist attack. “My action was not an attack on this country,” he said. “This is wrong. This is wrong, completely. ”

Loading...

Chansli also told about CBS 60 minutes During this event, I sang a song. And this is part of the embarrassment. It is about creating positive vibrations in a sacred chamber. I also prevented people from stealing and vandalizing that holy place, the Senate. ”

Loading...

She continued: “I actually stopped someone from stealing muffins from the break room. And I also prayed in that holy room. Because it was my intuition to bring divinity, and to bring God back to the Senate. “

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Chancelle’s other comments

In addition to the Capitol recalling the storm of its time, Jacob Chansley also told CBS 60 minutes He is still a Trump supporter, and will not stop following QAnon conspiracy theories anytime soon. He also told the outlet that he believed the 2020 election was rigged. “It makes me very disappointed that me and others did not get forgiveness,” he confesses.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

What’s next for Jacob Chansley?

According to CBS 60 minutes, QAnon shaman Jacob Chansley He will face a judge on Friday, who will determine whether he will remain behind bars before his trial. Prosecutors suspect he will be released prematurely, however, because of his lack of remorse and refusal to condemn dangerous extremist conspiracies eventually led him to become a threat to society.

Loading...